Morgan Stanley Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $54.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,819. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Irving purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 25,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $1,000,266.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

