Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,821 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 15.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMF stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Templeton Emerging Markets Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

