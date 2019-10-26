Morgan Stanley Sells 130,114 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 321,809 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter.

BJRI opened at $43.35 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $750.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

