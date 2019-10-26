Morgan Stanley Sells 168,842 Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 478,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 332,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 246,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

Royce Micro Capital Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.