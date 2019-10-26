Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.