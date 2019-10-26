Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 98,816 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,816 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

