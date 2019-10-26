MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) vs. Ocugen (NYSE:OCGN) Financial Contrast

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ocugen and MSA Safety, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A MSA Safety 0 2 1 0 2.33

MSA Safety has a consensus target price of $106.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.82%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Ocugen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and MSA Safety’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.04 MSA Safety $1.36 billion 3.28 $124.15 million $4.50 25.58

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MSA Safety pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ocugen does not pay a dividend. MSA Safety pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40% MSA Safety 9.37% 28.25% 11.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Ocugen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and lifelines. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

