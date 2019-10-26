Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM) Trading Up 5%

Mym Nutraceuticals Inc (CNSX:MYM) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 111,060 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 399,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.

About Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM)

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc develops and markets hemp-based cannabidoil cannabidiol (CBD) extracts and oil infused nutraceutical products. The company was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc in February 2016. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

