NaPoleonX Hits Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $117,499.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00202513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01540135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00098857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

