National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGHC. ValuEngine lowered National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

NGHC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 1,149,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. National General has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National General will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. National General’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,331 shares of company stock valued at $357,926 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National General by 47.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National General during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National General during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National General during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

