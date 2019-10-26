National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.