Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Up 5.5%

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.73, 163,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 106,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVGS. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $15.00 target price on shares of Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Navigator alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $654.91 million, a P/E ratio of -231.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Navigator by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Navigator by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.