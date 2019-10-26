Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.32.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 2,319,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 712.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.