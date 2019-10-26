Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.55, 161,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 333,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEOS. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

