New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New Gold by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,027,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,417,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 44.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 87.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,652 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

