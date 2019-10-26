New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,795 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $68,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $191.94 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.