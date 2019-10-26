New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 54,799 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $64,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

