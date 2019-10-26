NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%.

NEU traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.70. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $489.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research raised NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

