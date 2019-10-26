NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Globant by 16.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 19.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Globant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.