Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.08 million.Nextgen Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 456,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

