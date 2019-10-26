Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

