Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director E V. Goings bought 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,795. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.