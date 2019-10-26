Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,285 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer bought 1,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,994.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.82 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $145.85. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

