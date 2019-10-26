Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY19 guidance to EUR0.18-0.24 EPS.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 83,145,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,950,676. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday. Santander raised Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

