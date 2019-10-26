Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 108211365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Santander raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

