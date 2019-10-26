Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. 2,735,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nordstrom by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 118,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

