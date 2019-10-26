Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $102.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,799 shares of company stock worth $7,529,488. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 83.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 442,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

