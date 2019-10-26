Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

NFBK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 77,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,714. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

