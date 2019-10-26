Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $72.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price objective on PROS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,580. PROS has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $117,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,925 shares of company stock valued at $59,942,502. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after buying an additional 888,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,038,000 after buying an additional 781,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PROS by 226.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 151.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 623,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 375,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at $15,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.