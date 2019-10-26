Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRIM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $81,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 253.5% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

