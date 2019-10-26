Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $385.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $374.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.92.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $11.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,995. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.01 and its 200-day moving average is $332.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,884,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.