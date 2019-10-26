Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.10-20.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.80. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$34.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.

NOC stock traded down $11.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.00. 1,289,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.47. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.92.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

