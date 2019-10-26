Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

