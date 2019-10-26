Nuggets Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $683,276.00 and $526.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.01456442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

