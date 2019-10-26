Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Trading Down 0.3%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, 6,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 62,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 543.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

