Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 5,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 963,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OBLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. Research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

