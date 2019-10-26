Old National Bancorp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – DA Davidson increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONB. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,535,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

