Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.20 million.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. Omnicell has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,402.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $97,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,563 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.