Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of OMCL opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,023,005.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,840.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,010 shares of company stock worth $3,064,563 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,252,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after buying an additional 346,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

