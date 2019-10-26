Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Shares Up 100%

Shares of Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 450,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,435% from the average session volume of 17,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLG)

Oncologix Tech, Inc, a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Oncologix Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncologix Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.