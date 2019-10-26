Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.79 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.75%.

OPY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 89,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 10,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

