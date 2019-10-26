Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OPB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OPB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 296,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $821.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 41.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

