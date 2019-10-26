Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $94.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00755129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00158484 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005353 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00074905 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002281 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

