Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Cap of $20.41 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00200189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01490106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00091650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,925,232,584 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

