O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $438.54. The stock had a trading volume of 910,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,628. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $315.00 and a twelve month high of $446.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.88 and a 200 day moving average of $385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.21.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $2,844,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

