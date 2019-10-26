Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $125,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

