OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 487,297 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 457,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

About OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry. It focuses on the development of technology driven infrastructure platform to deliver cannabis products and services to the legalized cannabis industry. The company was founded on June 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.