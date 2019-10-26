Owens-Illinois (OI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Owens-Illinois has set its Q3 guidance at $0.60-0.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.40-2.55 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

NYSE:OI opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.