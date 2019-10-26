Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OXFD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 85,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $400.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,460.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $983,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

