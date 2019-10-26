P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805. The company has a market cap of $322.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

